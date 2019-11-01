MILTON — Charges filed against a Dornsife man accused of leaving a 15-month-old child at a gas station in lower Northumberland County have been transferred to the office of District Judge Michael Diehl for a preliminary hearing.
The charges against Noah Vitrano, 36, of 543 Super Drive, Dornsife, were transferred to Diehl’s office after District Judge Michael Toomey recused himself from the case due to having prior knowledge of the incident.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, before Diehl.
Vitrano was charged with multiple counts following an alleged incident which occurred beginning at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 27 at 543 Super Ave., Upper Mahanoy Township.
Charges filed against Vitrano include aggravated assault (three counts), endangering welfare of children, concealing the whereabouts of a child, driving under the influence, simple assault (three counts), harassment, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operation privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and restraint systems.
Troopers said Vitrano allegedly struck Frances Shaffner with the front of a vehicle as she was holding a 15-month-old child.
He is then accused of grabbing the child and fleeing to a gas station, where he tried to leave the child with a stranger.
When the stranger refused accept the child, troopers said Vitrano traveled to another gas station, where he left the child with a stranger.
He was later taken into custody along North Water Street in Shamokin and allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. Vitrano refused blood testing.
Shaffner and the baby were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for an evaluation.
Vitrano remains locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
