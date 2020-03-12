DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community Foundation (DACF) recently announced the creation of the Brady and Trump Family Commemorative Fund.
Established by Jim and Bonnie Trump, the unrestricted endowed fund will provide grants to support unmet and unexpected needs in the Danville community. Applications will be reviewed by the DACF board of directors.
The DACF is an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. The foundation manages more than 280 charitable funds and makes grant investments. Their objective is to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation at 866-454-6692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.