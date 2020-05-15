Ryu believes phased-in approach is 'the right' one

DANVILLE — With several Pennsylvania counties making plans to go against Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders and move from red to yellow phase prior to receiving state approval, the president and CEO of the Geisinger Health System said he supports the state’s phased-in approach to lifting stay-at-home orders.
“This is a tremendously difficult time for everyone, especially the small businesses,” Dr. Jaewon Ryu said during a weekly online media conference, held Friday.
“At the same time... we understand the seriousness of this virus,” he continued. “The data-driven approach that the state has... resonates with us.
“The phasing nature of rephasing is also something that resonates with us. I think that is the right approach.”
Ryu opened his conference by noting that as of Wednesday more than 18,000 people have been tested for coronavirus across the health system’s multiple campuses.
Of those, 16% have tested positive for the virus. Of the positive cases, approximately 18% have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Since early March, Ryu said 480 patients have been admitted across the Geisinger Health System, with approximately 380 subsequently being discharged.
Ninety-five Geisinger patients have died of coronavirus, Ryu said.
Of Geisinger’s approximately 27,000 employees in Pennsylvania, Ryu said 130 have tested positive for the virus. Of those, seven have been hospitalized, with six being discharged to date.
“Thus far, we have not seen any cases in children presented with COVID thus far,” he said. “We are aware of accounts of those types of presentations, both in the New Jersey area and other types of markets.”
Ryu explained that a “systemic inflammatory process” has been noted in some children in New Jersey and other areas of the country.
He said Geisinger’s pediatric experts have been in touch with their colleagues across the country to gain an understanding of the virus in children.
“It’s obviously very, very concerning,” Ryu said. “This virus, the science, continues to emerge. It’s presenting in different ways and we are watching more as a society.”
He said the virus, in general, needs to continue to be taken seriously and individuals should continue to follow Centers For Disease Control guidelines of masking and social distancing.
“The virus is out there in the community,” Ryu said. “That means it can show up at any time at any place in anybody.”
