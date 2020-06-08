SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA's 34th annual 5K — Virtual Version 1.0 — will be held June 20-26.
The Sunbury YMCA has been holding a 5K for the past 33 years, and this year's race will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can complete the 5K any time between June 20 and June 26 from any location.
The 5K is being dedicated to Bill Shoemaker, who has been a member of the Sunbury YMCA for more than 52 years. He began running in 1978 and he has participated in every Sunbury Y 5K race for the past 33 years.
For information on race registration, visit www.active.com/san-diego-ca/running/distance- running-races/34th-annual-sunbury-ymca-5k-virtual-version-1-0-2020?int=
Proceeds will help the YMCA make a difference in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.