LEWISBURG — Beginning Thursday, it’s a District 4 title or bust for the Lewisburg Green Dragons field hockey team.
From the moment the team fell to Mifflinburg by a 3-1 score in last year’s Class A final, Lewisburg made it a goal to come away with the title this year.
Currently, the Green Dragons (15-2-1) carry a 10-game unbeaten streak into their quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Muncy (9-6-1), a team they beat 3-0 on the road on Oct. 9.
Game time against the Indians is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“We worked really hard as a team this year. The plan is we take districts — that’s our goal and it has been since the beginning of the year,” said Lewisburg first-year head coach Daneen Zaleski. “Last year we faltered in that (quest), and that’s not something we want to do this year.”
Lewisburg brings a high-scoring team into district play — a squad that has scored a total of 93 goals on the season — as well as one of the stingiest units on defense. The Green Dragons allowed just 11 goals to be scored against them all season long.
Both the goals-for and goals-against stats are a stark improvement from a year ago when Lewisburg tallied a respectable 83 goals, but allowed a whopping 33 to get in to the cage.
“The 11 (goals-against) is a huge stat, and the credit for that goes towards our defense and our goalkeeper, Kerstin Koons,” said Zaleski. “That’s a tribute to our defense — we try to keep the ball out of our zone — and that’s our goal.”
However, games aren’t won on defense alone. You have to score to win, and that’s something the Green Dragons have little problems doing.
“The team itself is doing great. We scored 93 goals this year, which is a lot for us,” said Zaleski. “Obviously, you have to score in order to win, but scoring 93 goals is quite good for us.
“We’ve struggled in past years scoring goals, but last year we picked it up a lot,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Senior co-captain Gaby Markunas, a forward, is the team’s leading scorer and one of the top point producers in all of District 4 with 33 goals and five assists, which is good for 71 points.
Sophomore forward Rylee Dyroff is next on the team with 24 goals and five assists (53 points), senior co-captain Izzy Zaleski has 11 goals and 19 assists (41 points), plus junior midfielder Kara Koch has seven goals and 11 assists for 25 points.
All four girls are among the District 4’s top scorers this year, and all four are the main reason the Green Dragons can’t be trifled with this postseason.
“Gaby picked it up this year. I don’t know what she had last year, but 33 goals is huge,” said coach Zaleski. “Rylee, she just came onto the scene this year in scoring her 24 goals.”
Regardless of the individual stats, scoring goals takes an entire team effort according to coach Zaleski.
“It starts from the backfield — they send it up and it produces shots on goal. Gaby is in there and she digs for those balls, and she is where she needs to be — same as Rylee,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We’re always working hard in front of the goal. Everyone working together and moving the ball forward is allowing us to get those shots and goals.”
Coach Zaleski is hoping that teamwork pays off in Thursday’s game against Muncy, because it’s just the first step to where she wants her team to go.
“We’ve got three pretty tough games, and we want to do our best in district play,” said coach Zaleski. “We have to come in playing hard, working together, and putting together a positive win so we can move on.
“When you get into the playoffs all (bets) are off. Everyone comes in strong, ready to play and wanting to win,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “You have to come ready for every game.”
And after her team’s previous win over Muncy, which by the way came one day following a hard-fought (1-1) tie against Bloomsburg — the tourney’s No. 1 seed — coach Zaleski likes her team’s chances on Thursday.
“I do (see it as a favorable matchup). We’ve already beaten them earlier this year — after the Bloomsburg game when the girls didn’t have any legs,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “But, I feel their heads are all in the right place and we should do well.
“I’m just glad we’re playing (on Thursday) and don’t have a bye. I like where we’re at (in the bracket),” added coach Zaleski.
The keys for Thursday’s game according to Lewisburg’s coach are execution, as well as playing like a team.
“We just need to work together, make sure we’re passing and executing our passing, as well as work on our corners,” she said. “Execution is something we talk about and work on all of the time — being in position and coming back to the ball. If you do that, it’ll make a difference in the game. If you don’t do that, that’s sometimes why you lose.”
