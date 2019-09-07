SHAMOKIN — PennDOT has declined the City of Shamokin’s application to use five city blocks of Route 125 for a “Taking It to the Streets” ATV ride on Sept. 21.
The state agency referenced “state policy” and ATV, pedestrian and vehicle “safety concerns” as reasons for declining the request to use Route 125 (Market Street) from Commerce to Spruce streets between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
According to state law, ATVs may be operated on highways and streets for special ATV events of limited duration, which are conducted according to a prearranged schedule under permit from the governmental agency having jurisdiction.
PennDOT officials were unavailable for comment Thursday to further explain their concerns or the policy that led to the decision to decline the application.
Despite the setback, council is hopeful that the event will occur as scheduled by not having the route travel on or through the state highway. City streets to be used by riders are Lincoln, Independence, Diamond, Anthracite and Commerce, according to Mayor John Brown.
City leaders expressed uncertainty if an existing dirt trail in a wooded area between the Fifth Ward and Academy Hill would be ready for the event. The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) has proposed using the trail to allow riders access to downtown businesses as a means to stimulate tourism dollars.
Brown said Kevin Richardson, foreman of the street department, and AOAA personnel recently widened a section of the trail on city property.
Dave Porzi, director of operations for the AOAA, said Thursday that a ramp has been constructed over the Patsy’s Steps, which crosses Shamokin Creek and leads to Academy Hill, and described the section of trail between the pedestrian bridge and Lincoln Street as “great.”
He said the AOAA is waiting to hear back from the city Housing Authority, the upper-most owner of the approximate mile-long trail, to remove an embankment east of the Raspberry Hill Complex.
“I am very confident that, as long as we get approval, in a pretty direct time we should be able to get (the trail) open,” he said. “We are in a wait-and-see-mode.”
He noted that the AOAA has already been granted verbal permission from the Shamokin Cemetery Co. and Michael Guarna to operate the trail on their properties.
The AOAA has also pledged $500 per ride, not to exceed $1,500 for the planned September, October and November rides, to the Shamokin Fire Police to assist in traffic control.
PennDOT stated in its review comments for the event application that by the city not closing the requested section of Route 125, ATVs would be using the state highway concurrently with licensed automobiles and trucks.
“This free interaction and mixing of off-road vehicles and licensed on-road vehicles on our state-owned roadway cannot be permitted for various safety concerns,” the comment states. “This interaction is further compounded, if local side street and alley access points to (Route) 125 are not blocked off to ATV access.”
PennDOT reiterated that it can “only allow” ATVs to cross state-owned roadways at a “few” selected intersections.
According to state law, an ATV may make a direct crossing of a street or highway, if it is made at an angle of approximately 90 degrees to the direction of the highway at a place where no obstruction prevents a quick and safe crossing.
PennDOT discouraged using the intersection of Arch, Lincoln and Market streets in its review comments.
It added that crossing points should be controlled by certified flaggers, and have good sight distances and narrower approaches that would make it easier to control.
PennDOT recommended two options: the application be resubmitted that only requests “a couple” Route 125 intersections be used during the event or reapply as an ATV procession (conducted like a parade).
The single procession would require side streets be closed and a detour of Route 125, which would need to be approved, signed and manned with flaggers, PennDOT states.
Council expressed concerned that, even it resubmitted an application for the route to cross Route 125, the application would not be approved in time for the ride on Sept. 21.
Brown indicated that the city did not apply for an application during the last ATV ride.
Councilman Charlie Verano added, “It looks like the Fifth Ward side will be the only route on our end.”
