WATSONTOWN — With the aroma of freshly baked muffins emanating from a kitchen area, children in an adjacent multi-purpose room paid close attention Monday as they learned about the gear firefighters wear when responding to an emergency.
A building which was the home of the former Watsontown Christian Academy now bustles with family friendly activities on the first Monday evening of each month.
Watsontown Alliance Church hosts a Community Night at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in the Alliance Activity Center, located to the rear of the church building.
Fred Gast, a church elder, said the idea for the Community Night was formed through members of a church committee discussing what the church could do to benefit the community.
“One of the members of the committee pointed out that we have this building,” Gast said.
The Watsontown Christian Academy had operated out of the building for 40 years, until closing its doors in 2014.
Gast said the building has been used very little since the school closed.
“We do a youth program here on Wednesdays,” Gast noted. “The rest of the time, (the building) was not really used much.
“We have a gymnasium here, we have a nice kitchen.”
Monday marked the second time that the monthly Community Night was held in the building. Various parts of the building were used for activities geared toward different age groups.
“We will do a hot topic (presentation) each month,” Gast explained. “That will be divided by age group.”
In March, a local pharmacist reviewed medications with those in attendance. On Monday, Kathy George of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging was on hand to speak to grandparents raising grandchildren about support which is available for them through her office.
“There is a great number of grandparents… even great-grandparents… raising grandchildren,” George said. “We can connect them to resources in the community.”
She also noted that the opioid crisis has led to a number of children being placed into the care of their grandparents due to the parents being impacted by the crisis in a variety of ways.
In addition to the program offered for grandparents, volunteers with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were on hand Monday to talk to children about fire safety. Those who attended even got to take an up-close look at the gear firefighters wear when responding to an emergency.
Gast said the Community Night is offering a series of safety-focused activities for children. Upcoming programs will include a presentation on medical safety and one on safety around firearms, to be presented by a local sheriff’s office.
Gast touched on the importance of educating children on the importance of being safe around guns.
“We might make sure we keep our (guns) locked up,” he said. “Kids visit other places. Does every home have the same standards?”
Other activities being offered during the Community Nights include crafting for women, pickleball games in the gym and church members sharing how to prepare various recipes in the kitchen.
“Our overall goal is to show people that Christians do all the same things they do,” Gast said. “We like a good meal like anybody.”
With the activities being open to the community, Gast hopes people attend who don’t regularly attend a church.
He’s hopeful that those individuals would then decide to start regularly attending an area church because of the interactions they have with others at the Community Night.
The next Community Night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 7.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
