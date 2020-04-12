LEWISBURG — A recent drop in calls to the ChildLine abuse hotline was attributed to the statewide school closure.
Heather Shnyder, Transitions of Pa. education specialist, credited teachers and guidance counselors for being alert to suspected abuse when school is in session. However, things changed as the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis widened.
"(ChildLine) calls have dropped because the kids aren't in school and the teachers and administrators aren't seeing these kids," Shnyder said. "They're not getting reports or disclosures of violence or abuse so they are not making the phone calls they would normally make to those type of agencies.
Shnyder said the number of calls to the Transitions hotline have been inconsistent of late. The hotline is often the means by which victims of domestic violence were introduced to Transitions services. She could not explain the inconsistent call frequency but found it troubling in a period when so many people are sheltering at home.
"In the past (a) victim had the opportunity to be free for some time while the abuser went to work or even went to the bar to get out of the house," Shnyder said. "Now you don't have that. There's no place for that person to leave the premises, so there is frustration."
Unemployment, Shnyder said, could clearly compound frustration and anger.
"These individuals that perpetrate violence and abuse are going to take on the ones that are their normal targets when things continue to decline," she added. "There is no money coming in and the bills need paid and the frustrations are building and the person has an abusive nature to begin with."
It was also worrisome, Shnyder said, when people cannot make a call to Transitions or other avenues of help. The children in a household suffer the most during such times. Shnyder reminded residents that Transitions was open, and its services were clearly life-sustaining.
However, the consequences of the COVID-19 shutdown included loss of some fundraisers and other collections.
"It is a concern for us," Shnyder said. "We want to always be able to provide the (Susquehanna) Valley with the top-notch, high quality services (as) provided for over 45 years."
Shnyder suspected the slowdown associated with the COVID crisis would have an impact on sister agencies and contributing businesses. Meantime, she offered some advice as Transitions and many others wait to see how it plays out.
"Help a friend in need or someone who lives in your in neighborhood that you know might be struggling," Shyder added. "Maybe let that person know they can use the neighbor's phone to make that call to us if they have to."
Shnyder said education programs were on hold with the school closure, but there were online activities planned for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They included an appearance by a certified yoga instructor and a talk on non-violence, non-harm and self-study.
A Take Back the Night rally via social media was being planned for Thursday, April 23. Transitions would also be asking for support for the global campaign of Denim Day, Wednesday, April 29. The day was named in for a female rape victim who wore tight jeans and whose perpetrator was cleared by an Italian court. The court reasoned that when the victim helped remove the tight clothing, consent was implied.
The Transitions of Pa. hotline, 800-850-7948, is available 24-hours per day. Website www.transitionsofpa.org is also available.
