LEWISBURG — The Union County Board of Commissioners, Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center on Friday issued a statement expressing concern about the potential of inmates being transferred to USP Lewisburg and FCC Allenwood.
The release said an influx of prisoners from regions with widespread COVID-19 outbreak will increase the risk of infection for the staff at the Union County-based facilities and thereby increase the risk of infection to the community at-large. In addition, the release said an outbreak in the prison population has the potential to severely tax the resources of the healthcare providers in the region.
In March, the three entities jointly issued a written request for more information from the Bureau of Prisons.
“To date, we have not received a response to that request for information,” said Preston Boop, chairman of the Union County Board of Commissioners. “We are working to confirm recent media reports regarding the use of the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg as a central distribution site for federal prisoners being transferred throughout the northeast region. We will consider our next steps based on our ability to confirm that information.”
“Our primary responsibility is the health and wellness of the community we serve,” said Kendra Aucker, CEO and president of Evangelical Community Hospital said. “We continue to be concerned about the potential impact the transferring of federal prisoners potentially or actively infected with COVID-19 could have on our ability to see this community through the pandemic.”
“As a community we must act now to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our area,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and CEO. “At Geisinger, we join the Union County Commissioners and Evangelical Community Hospital in calling on the Bureau of Federal Prisons to provide details on its prisoner transfer plans relative to facilities in our service area.”
