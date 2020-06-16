3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG — Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Northumberland County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Northumberland County's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 207, up from 204 on Monday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Union County dropped from what was reported by the Pennsylvania Department of health the previous day. The county was listed Tuesday as having 77 confirmed cases, down from 81 reported the day prior.
Numbers of confirmed cases elsewhere in the Central Susquehanna Valley were level with the the previous day's totals.
Statewide, the Department of Health said there's now 79,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 362 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Thirty-three new deaths were reported across the state.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Central Susquehanna Valley by county, with deaths listed in parentheses, are:
• Columbia County, 364 (33)
• Lycoming County, 168 (17)
• Montour County, 57 (0)
• Northumberland County, 207 (4)
• Snyder County, 51 (1)
• Union County, 77 (2)
