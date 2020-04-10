HARRISBURG — The coronavirus crisis could result in a substantial budget shortfall for Pennsylvania, according to Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
During a teleconference held Friday afternoon, Gordner said there’s “no doubt” the 2020-2021 state budget shortfall will be “billions of dollars.”
“We are going to be the same as other states in the country,” Gordner said.
In March, he said the state experienced a $300 million revenue shortfall. Pennsylvania had been running on a $300 million surplus prior to that.
“When the numbers come in at the end of April, and April is normally our biggest revenue month, we will probably see a billion-dollar shortfall,” Gordner said.
He said Pennsylvania is expected to receive “a couple of billion dollars” through the Federal CARES Act stimulus package.
However, Gordner expects much of that money to be targeted at areas including hospitals, communities and higher education.
“We have to get further guidance from the federal government on the CARES Act,” he said. “I do not expect us to pass a normal budget in June. I think it will be more of a short-term (budget).”
Participants in the teleconference included Dr. Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer with the Geisinger Health System.
He said everyone should wear a mask when they do have to venture out into public. Even those without access to a traditional mask can take steps to cover their mouth and nose.
“All you need is a handkerchief, a bandanna... something like someone would wear to hold up an old-west stagecoach,” he said.
Maloney noted that it is safe for individuals to spend time in their own yard, if they maintain proper social distancing.
“The virus doesn’t float in the air,” he said. “It’s carried in water droplets... that can go about 3 to 5 feet under normal breathing... If we keep six feet apart, my breath won’t make it to you.”
Currently, he said Geisinger has adequate medical supplies on hand to deal with the crisis. However, the hospital system will be watching its supplies “very closely.”
Maloney also stressed that individuals who are sick should not just show up at their physician’s offices, but rather call to schedule an appointment.
During the call, the individual will be screened to determine whether they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. If they are, they will be given a select location to report to.
“It’s also important you don’t overlook any other illness you have,” Maloney noted. “Every other illness that has ever existed is still out there.”
Other participants included Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman and SEDA-COG Director of Finance Programs Doug Wilburn.
