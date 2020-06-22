SELINSGROVE — The Focus Central Pennsylvania Industrial Development Forum that was scheduled for today has been postponed until June of 2021.
The Event Committee stressed participant health and their well-being are their top priority. They noted conversations and topics planned for this year will most likely change due to economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
Focus Central Pennsylvania said a relevant and informative schedule of topics and speakers was being arranged for 2021. They hope to address the most critical and high impact industrial development activities in the northeast.
Participation was encouraged for people or organizations directly or indirectly involved who are also interested in investment and development in central Pennsylvania. A June 2021 date will be confirmed during the summer and posted on www.FocusCentralPA.org.
