A patient at Penn State Hershey Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first inpatient case at the hospital, the center said in a news release this week.
On Saturday, Penn State Health said an employee had tested positive. The inpatient case is not related, a Penn State Health spokesperson said.
The patient with COVID-19 is an adult who is being treated by medical teams, according to the news release.
Penn State Health said it would not release more information about the person. The spokesperson declined to release the condition of the patient.
The medical center is open to treat patients, though it has suspended elective surgeries and has adopted a policy restricting visitation.
The staff “caring for the patient have extensive training in the treatment of highly infectious diseases,” Penn State Health said in the news release. “A dedicated, in-hospital patient care area designated to specifically treat infectious disease patients will ensure COVID-19 patients receive the best possible care while all necessary precautions are taken to ensure the well-being of employees and other patients.”
