LEWISBURG — An estimated 800 people filled Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg Saturday afternoon for the latest in a series of peaceful protests which have been held across the Central Susquehanna Valley in the weeks following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Saturday’s event featured speakers, as well hundreds of attendees carrying signs calling for an end to injustice for minorities.
Two weeks ago, more than 100 people attended a peaceful protest in Milton. The effort has continued to grow over the last two weeks, with even more attending another peaceful protest last weekend in Mifflinburg.
Saturday’s protest was the largest held in the Central Susquehanna Valley thus far, and was peaceful.
