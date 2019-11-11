Library preparing for largest annual fundraiser

ALLENWOOD — More than 300 toys and gift baskets will be on the block as the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The library’s annual Toy Auction will be held Saturday at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Doors for the event will open at 8 a.m., with prize drawings starting at 1 p.m.
Donna Lynn, a library board member who is coordinating the auction, said she hopes the event raises $12,000 to support the library.
JA Babay, library director, said the money raised will help to cover the library’s operating expenses.
“Fundraisers cover non-restricted expenses,” Babay said. “It keeps the doors open and lights on. (The money is not) tied to any one program.”
She added that grants the library receives are crucial, and largely cover programming. However, she said grant funds often stipulate the specific programs they must be used to support.
“(Fundraisers) provide us with the most usable dollars,” Babay said.
Lynn said tickets for the toys and gift baskets will be available for $5 for 25 tickets. Those who purchase tickets will then place them in cups connected to the items they hope to win.
Those who purchase tickets do not have to be present when the winning tickets are drawn.
A separate raffle, featuring larger items, will also be held. Those items include an iPad Mini, lottery tree, drone, American Girl doll, gift-card tree and an RC monster truck.
Raffle tickets for those items cost $1 each and are now available for purchase at the library in McEwensville.
Preparations for the auction begin about one year in advance.
“We start buying toys Thanksgiving evening, Black Friday, for the following year,” Lynn explained. “The reason we start Black Friday is because you have to get them at the lowest price in order to make the most profit.”
She offered thanks to the many local businesses which support the event by making donations to help cover the cost of purchasing the toys and related items.
About 20 people help with the auction each year, including library staff members and community volunteers.
“It’s the (library) board, the staff, all hands on deck,” Babay said.
To purchase advance raffle tickets or for more information on the event, contact the library at 570-538-1381.
