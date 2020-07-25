14 new COVID-19 cases reported locally as state number rises by more than 1,000

HARRISBURG — As the statewide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 1,054 on Saturday, July 25, the number of local cases increased by 14, according to information provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Five new cases were reported in Northumberland County, with three reported in Union, two in Lycoming, two in Snyder and one in Montour County. One new death was also reported in Montour County, bringing that county’s death total to three.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county locally are:
• Northumberland County, 346 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 267 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 421 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 107 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 80 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 73 cases (2 deaths)
