SELINSGROVE — Graduation of the 17th Judicial District Treatment Court ended on a somber note.
Union/Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock told the open-air gathering at East Snyder Park that the past several months were not good ones. Fatal overdoses among members of the program and other challenges loomed large.
Hudock recalled starting 2020 with other court personnel at a viewing for Jaron Pontius, a court participant who overdosed and died in December.
“One of the hardest things anybody has to do,” Hudock said. “Particularly with someone with whom you have developed a relationship is to have to talk to them and express your condolences at a viewing like that.”
The overdose of Cody Yearick on Friday, May 29, in Lewisburg was also part of Hudock’s remarks. Yearick was well into the program at the time of his death.
“He should have been here today giving a speech to all our graduates,” he said. “He died of an overdose of fentanyl.”
Hudock added that a third bit of bad luck came on Monday, June 29, when Aaron VanSickle overdosed and died.
“Aaron had just become a father,” Hudock said. “He had embraced the role of being (a) dad. He was working his tailbone off. He was doing the program. He was providing support for the mother of his child.”
The deaths affected Hudock and the Treatment Court team profoundly.
“It got worse,” Hudock continued. “Not long after, several people including participants in the program said it was the Treatment Court team’s fault that Jaron, Cody and Aaron had died.”
Hudock said the developments put him in a funk comparable to the dilemma facing George Bailey in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
It took a conference call with the State Association of Treatment Courts for Hudock to snap out of it. Other judges had mentioned the reluctance of commissioners in their respective districts to support the court.
“Right then, it confirmed that we are blessed,” Hudock said. “Not only to have one, but two very supportive boards of commissioners.”
Hudock said current commissioners and their predecessors “have been vocal and financial supporters of the Treatment Court program.”
They included Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards in Union County and Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig in Snyder County. Previous Commissioners John Mathias, John Showers (Union County), Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp (Snyder County) were also acknowledged.
Hudock said dwelling on the dozens of employers, counselors and other treatment professionals also helped lift his mood.
“Evidence shows that too little or too much treatment doesn’t work,” he said. “They get it right and do an amazing job.”
Hudock and District Judge Lori Hackenburg, preside over the court which allows non-violent drug and alcohol offenders to avoid jail through counseling, employment, community service and abstinence.
Hudock also mentioned that the shutdown during the height of the pandemic was problematic.
Reliance on online or conference call-type meetings of Treatment Court members did not afford them the power of the group witnessed in more normal times.
Six men and two women received certificates and congratulations from the judges. They included Dwayne Mull, Shariah Finsterbush, Dave Harrison, Adam Alton, Logan Bingaman, Amy Snyder, Paul Bachman and Patrick Lenner.
Graduates also shared some of the facts of their situations and the solutions found through Treatment Court in their talks to gathered family, friends, commissioners and court personnel.
Angela Funicello, an alumnus of the program, served as guest speaker and told of the challenges she’s faced while staying clean and sober.
