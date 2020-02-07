I’m kicking off the new racing season with my annual team-by-team predictions for the NASCAR Cup series. If my history remains intact, some will be way off while others will be right on the mark.
• Chip Ganassi Racing: The arrival of Kurt Busch on this team last season clearly elevated its status. I expect the trend will continue, with Busch winning at least one race while contemplating what other divisions he could compete in with the Ganassi team. Kyle Larson has been hot and cold over the last several years, flashing signs of brilliance but also being plagued by bad luck. I expect a mixed bag for Larson again this year, all while he considers whether he will return to the Ganassi team when his contract expires at the end of the season.
• Team Penske: This team is a big question mark as it has switched the crew chiefs of its three drivers, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. I would expect Logano to be the big beneficiary of those changes as he has landed Paul Wolfe as his crew chief. All three Penske drivers will win races and make the playoffs, with Keselowski and Blaney both emerging as serious contenders to make the final four in Phoenix.
• Richard Childress Racing: Rookie Tyler Reddick will elevate the level of competitiveness of this team, and will clearly outperform Austin Dillon. Reddick will have a typical rookie season, filled with mid-pack runs, a few wrecked race cars and moments of brilliance.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: Kevin Harvick will clearly continue as this team’s lead driver, winning multiple races and again making the final four. Aric Almirola will continue as the team’s number two driver, winning at least one race and advancing late into the playoffs. Clint Bowyer could be faced with some decisions about his future this year, while Cole Coster will have a typical Rookie of the Year winning season. Custer will have moments of brilliance, but will also struggle. While he is clearly talented, I question whether he can make it long term as a Cup driver.
• Roush Fenway Racing: Ryan Newman elevated the level of performance of this team last year. I expect the arrival of Chris Buescher this year will have the same impact. However, I doubt either driver will win a race.
• Hendrick Motorsports: Each of Hendrick Motorsports’ four drivers will win a race this year, with Jimmie Johnson winning at least once in his final season of competition. Chase Elliott will continue as the team’s lead driver, winning three races. William Byron will notch his first win and begin to challenge Elliott as the team’s top driver. Alex Bowman will continue to improve, winning at least once.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: This team will continue as the best in NASCAR, with Kyle Busch easily winning his third championship and second in a row. Denny Hamlin will win a couple of races, but fail to mount a serious challenge for the championship. The big question on this team will be how will Martin Truex perform without his longtime crew chief Cole Pearn, who now operates a ski resort in Canada. I suspect Truex will win a handful of races, but will not dominate like he has over the last several years. He’ll also start to realize he’s not a “favorite son” at Joe Gibbs Racing. Erik Jones will be sacked before the end of the year. Christopher Bell will embark on his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing, which essentially becomes a fifth Gibbs car. Bell’s year will mirror his 2016 truck series rookie season, when he crashed a lot of vehicles but still showed signs of promise.
• Wood Brothers Racing: Matt DiBenedetto somehow winds up in a better ride each season. He will become a star in the Ford family of drivers. His first win will come at either Daytona or Bristol, tracks where both he and this team typically run strong.
• Go Fas Racing: With this team having a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, Corey LaJoie’s performances will begin to improve. Don’t be surprised if Ford places a young driver on this team by the end of the year.
• Front Row Motorsports: Michael McDowell showed some improvement last year. He could run strong this year at Daytona, Talladega and the road courses. John Hunter Nemecheck will have a quiet rookie season.
• JTG Daugherty Racing: Ricky Stenhouse’s arrival on this struggling team means just one thing — the team will take a giant step backwards as it will have a lot of wrecked race cars to repair. Ryan Preece will be looking for a better ride for 2021.
• Richard Petty Motorsports: Bubba Wallace needs to take a step back to a top truck or Xfinity team, rather than continuing to run with this backmarker operation.
• Gaunt Brothers Racing: Daniel Suarez — who I once believed to be an incredible talent with a bright future — has committed career suicide by moving to this formerly part-time team which has never performed well. He will be out of NASCAR before the end of the year.
