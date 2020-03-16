STATE COLLEGE — Penn State Extension will be offering a workshop series to small and backyard poultry flock owners on better management practices throughout the month of April. The workshops will cover the same material at all locations and dates.
This follows rescheduling of extension events in response to COVID-19, which has modified organizational operations and program delivery for a period of time.
The workshops will cover poultry selection, best management practices, disease risks and biosecurity, housing design, egg production, broiler and turkey production, exhibition, and biosecurity plan development.
The workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows: April 11, York County 4-H Center; April 17, Huntingdon County Extension Office; April 18, Wayne County Extension Office; and April 24, Schuylkill County Extension Office.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/backyard-poultry or call 877-345-0691.
