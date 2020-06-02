WILLIAMSPORT — Due to the potential for exposure of COVID-19 and guidelines in place by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing, UPMC and the City Hospitals Auxiliary in Williamsport have cancelled the Autumn Fest and Car Show, which had been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27.

