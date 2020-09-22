LEWISBURG — Students rallied Tuesday at Bucknell University to draw attention to food insecurity among fellow students and themselves.
Students said the problem of hunger on campus was pervasive, long term and contrary to the image some have of Bucknell students.
"It is true that a vast majority just don't have the amount of money that Bucknell requires you to have to be able to eat a nutritious diet," said Eleanor King, a junior environmental studies major. "This semester, with the global pandemic, it got worse because they restructured the meal program and doubled the price."
Headaches, passing out in classes and other trouble were indications of food insecurity, said Mary Collier, a senior managing for sustainability major. She said it can be an obstacle to students learning and taking care of themselves.
"Particularly student athletes are speaking out now," Collier said. "They are having trouble staying in their workout routine because of it."
The university meal plan, which saw price increases with the new semester, was criticized. A basic plan jumped from $700 to $1,400 when the fall semester started. Students were required to sign up for the plan for all four years.
With the pandemic, food choices have been limited. King, who prefers a vegan diet, observed limited choices shrink even further.
"There is no real solution there or thought put into that," King said. "A lot of times I can get a salad."
King empathized with students with food allergies or gluten-free diet needs. More foods have also been packaged rather than traditional "cafeteria style."
Collier added that the student work load was heavy at the university. Finding and keeping a part-time job was impractical.
Programming Fellow Dr. Andrew Stuhl, associate professor of environmental studies and sciences, said students were surveyed by the biology department. Of the nearly 1,000 students surveyed, 60% said they were not getting enough food.
Collier noted the protest was within sight of the office of Dr. John Bravman, Bucknell University president, with the hopes that he would put pressure on administrators.
The midday demonstration was organized by Students Against Dietary Destitution (SADD). SADD students set up a "bread line," and handed out canned goods, fruits and fresh bread. Some of it was baked by faculty members and other food was donated.
Meantime, Bravman on Tuesday morning announced the formation of a Food and Nutrition Task Force to look into the "overall student dining experience" at the university. It would be made up of 13 appointed students, faculty and staff.
"Recognizing that access to affordable and nutritious food is an important component of the educational success of our students, the task force will assess the normal (non-pandemic) operations of the dining services program and recommend strategies for delivery of dining services to promote student success," Bravman wrote. "I have asked the group to make recommendations by the end of February 2021."
Stuhl said the problem could be addressed immediately if the university would adopt a recommended meal exchange program. Students added that the problem was more immediate than the time frame for recommendations.
