WILLIAMSPORT — The Taber Museum recently noted the resumption of its lecture series starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in the Community Room at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
John Zatansky, Middle Susquehanna riverkeeper will speak on the history of the Susquehanna River. The talk is open to the public at no charge.
Zaktanksy will also talk about the river's health and the abundant opportunities it provides for all of Pennsylvania, including boating, fishing, hiking on trails near it, and studying its rich history.
The remaining lectures will focus on aspects of culture that have a close connection to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Jill Thomas will be speaking on the history of the Sturgis Pretzel Company on at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 in the Community Room.
Guests are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. For further information regarding the museum and its programming, call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
