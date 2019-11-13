LEWISBURG — No hitches were expected this season for the much-loved holiday lights of Lewisburg.
Crews using bucket trucks from Lewisburg Borough and the Citizens’ Electric Company continued lto light the lights along Market Street on Tuesday.
Plans to light the trees were annulled in 2018 until a GoFundMe campaign raised sufficient funds to replace lights in poor condition.
William Lowthert, borough manager, noted the borough repeated its part of the project.
“We bought lights, we’re replacing the ones that are out and putting them back up,” Lowthert said. “The exact contribution is going to depend on how much staff time we put into it.”
Susan Kauffman, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) board president, said the lights were the sort of feature which attracts people to the downtown. There were sufficient funds left over from the previous year’s campaign to get things up to speed this year.
Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director, was similarly glad to hear crews were at work.
“I’m thrilled,” Ruby said. “Market Street will be lit for the holidays again this year.”
The lights are planned to be on nightly at least through the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.