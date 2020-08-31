PITTSTON — WVIA recently announced the winners of the 2020 PBS Kids Writers Contest.
The winners are as follows:
Kindergarten:
• 1st place Michael Velotta, "Fun Day!", Hazleton.
• 2nd place: Charlie Procter, "The Bird Who Lost Her Mother," Dallas
• 3rd place: Nishil Rohit "Strong Beak and the Crocodile Escape, " Newark, Del.
First Grade:
• 1st place: Vanessa Lee, "Zero is a Hero," Broomall
• 2nd place: Liam Hanson, "Joe and Gus," Jermyn
• 3rd place: Rachal Beckish, "The Way of the Bee," Springbrook Township
Second Grade:
• 1st place: Patrick Schneider, "Mac and the Aliens' Super Adventure," Forty Fort
• 2nd place: Addison Wagner, "The Mystery of Water," Pottsville
• 3rd place: Maeve Hourihane, "How the Fairy Got Trapped," South Abington Township
Third Grade:
• 1st place: Grace Klein, "What Am I Good At?", Duryea
• 2nd place: Brianna Quinn, "The Magical Flower Bush," Forty Fort
• 3rd place: Thomas Graham "Jeff and Bill Save the World," Lewisburg
The WVIA 2020 PBS Kids Writers Contest was designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. This contest encouraged children to celebrate the power of creating stories and illustrations by submitting their own original pieces. The first-place student in each grade category received a plaque and have their story narrated by WVIA radio host Lisa Mazzarella for a web feature.
To learn more about the WVIA PBS Kids Writers Contest and to see past winners visit www.wvia.org/education/pbs-kids-writers-contest/.
