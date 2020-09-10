MILTON — Milton Borough Council will continue to examine the possibility of purchasing body cams to be worn by Milton Police Department officers.
Following a lengthy discussion on the matter held during Wednesday’s council meeting, President Mark Shearer asked Borough Manager Jess Novinger and police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer to have preliminary information on the potential purchase of body cams ready to present at the Oct. 14 council meeting.
The discussion was raised when council member John Pfeil said he discussed the potential purchase of body cams with Zettlemoyer and learned the initial cost would be $6,000.
Pfeil proposed a motion to move forward with the purchase, which he later rescinded.
Solicitor Robert Benion advised council that the purchase of body cams was not included in the 2020 budget and should be reviewed by the finance committee before moving forward for a vote.
Novinger said she was “blindsided” by the suggestion that council immediately move forward with the purchase of the cameras. During her last discussion with Zettlemoyer, Novinger said she was under the impression the cameras would cost $16,000 and that the potential purchase would be considered for the 2021 budget.
Zettlemoyer noted that the $16,000 figure would also include the purchase of cameras for the police vehicles. He said body cams would cost less than cameras for the vehicles.
It was noted during the discussion that Zettlemoyer and Novinger have already held numerous discussions on the potential purchase of body cams, and have been conducting extensive research into the matter.
Zettlemoyer said he expects body cams to become “the new norm for policing.”
“I want to back the blue and I want to support the community,” Shearer said. “We also have to be good stewards of the community.”
Council approved a request by the Milton WinterFest Committee to hold the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in Lincoln Park.
It was noted that Santa will arrive by fire truck, but will not exit the vehicle.
The motion also included the approval of a request for the committee to hold its second-annual sleigh run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, along Bound Avenue.
It was noted that the committee realizes the events may have to be canceled based on the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfeil reported that The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) is planning to operate its Santa house along Broadway beginning one week after the WinterFest Committee's activities.
Zettlemoyer reported that Mayor Ed Nelson is holding off on deciding whether trick-or-treating will be able to be held Oct. 31. Nelson will be evaluating the conditions of the pandemic and further discussing the matter with Novinger.
Council approved a request by Novinger to have Jim Kadryna, of Impact Management, remove concrete around the Milton Community Pool’s skimmer in order to repair an underground leak, at an estimated cost of $2,860.
“This repair will allow the remaining pipes to be properly assessed,” Novinger said.
Council also approved a request by Novinger to sign a contract with PennDOT for the borough to remove snow and ice along state roads in the borough during the 2020-2021 winter season. The borough will be paid $21,662.27 for the work, an increase of $323.77 from 2019-2020.
Novinger reported that Big Rock Paving has completed its work paving various streets in the borough, with the project coming in $6,000 below the $210,000 approved by council for the work.
“I am very pleased with their work,” Novinger said.
