WILLIAMSPORT — To continue to protect the health of the public and the county employees during the COVID-19 epidemic, the Lycoming County recycling drop offs will remain closed and recycling curbside collections will remain suspended until further notice.
Recycling drop-off boxes will return after the suspension has concluded. It will take a few days for the county to return all the boxes to each site.
Materials should not be left at recycling sites as that is illegal dumping and littering.
For more information, contact LCRMS office through the recycling hotline at 800-736-7559.
