MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Scott Zimmerman recently revealed the ASPIRES Awards recipients for the month of November.
This award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, recognizes students in third through fifth grades who have demonstrated such positive actions as kindness, respect, responsibility, and acceptance of others. These young people are role models and will most likely be the leaders of the next generation. The students are chosen monthly by their homeroom teachers and will each receive a special certificate and a cash award at the final school assembly. Congratulations to these outstanding young student leaders.
Third-grade recipient Ava Pfleegor is the daughter of Krystle and Chuck Pfleegor. She has one younger brother. Her favorite subject is music. In school she enjoys reading and singing and is looking forward to participating in the third-grade concert. In her free time, she likes to read. She would like to be a teacher when she grows up.
Fourth-grade recipient Libby Troup is the daughter of Justin and Katie Troup. Libby has one older sister and two older brothers. Reading and gym are her favorite subjects in school. Outside of school, Libby takes horse riding lessons and is active in her church youth group. She also likes to play football with her brothers and to draw. Libby envisions becoming a professional barrel racer someday.
Maggie Rubendall, a fifth-grader, is the daughter of Dan and Jessica Rubendall. She has one older brother. Maggie’s favorite subject in school is music. She enjoys reading and participating in the IS choir. Outside of school, she likes to color and draw. She is active in 4-H as related to horses, and horse shows. Maggie also participates in a travel softball team. She hopes to be involved in the medical field.
Kiwanis is a “global organization dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.” The local club is involved with helping students of every age in many ways. The club meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Carriage Corner restaurant. New members are always welcome and those interested can get more information by calling 570-966-0623 or 570-966-2322.
