MILTON — Even before the caronavirus hit, the Milton Panther Packs program was providing a weekend supply of nutritious food for students in the Milton Area School District.
A ministry of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton, the program is run by volunteers who help pack the food bags.
It is funded through donations. Normally, more than 300 students receive the food. Each bag contains two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks, and a can of vegetables and a can of fruit.
While there have been significant donations of food and money, more is needed.
The Milton Rotary Club is helping during this time of need. The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
Panther Packs is one of those organizations.
Because the club cannot hold a weekly luncheon meeting (12:15 p.m. Mondays at the New Columbia Bonanza) it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Milton Panther Pantry, HandUP Foundation, Greater Susquehanna YMCA, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
Donations may be made to the Milton Panther Packs, 102 L. Market St., Milton, PA 17847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.