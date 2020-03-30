WATSONTOWN — With the coronavirus pandemic causing a Watsontown-area nonprofit to curtail its programs, the organization is turning to the worldwide web to continue its work.
New videos of puppet programs will be posted each Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Kingdom Kidz Facebook page.
"We've been literally shut down," Donna Bridge, Kingdom Kidz founder, said. "All of our programs have been canceled through the end of April... This is our way of getting a message out to people, a message of hope and trusting God.
"Since we can't go out into the community, this is one venue we can use, the internet."
Each program will last about 30 minutes. The shows will focus on the themes of prayer, fear and worry.
"It talks about 'we don't need to worry about anything," Bridge said. "Do not be anxious."
The presentations will also have a broad appeal.
"The message is for children, youth, adults and senior citizens," Bridge said. "It is for everybody."
She and Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr will be presenting each show that will be posted online during the pandemic.
"We are social distancing," Bridge said. "We are six-feet apart, behind the stage."
The episode posted Monday focuses on two alien puppets who arrive on Earth.
"They are talking to a Sunday school teacher about the interstellar communication that we have," Bridge explained. "They said 'it's called prayer.'"
Some of the shows which Kingdom Kidz will be presenting online during the coronavirus pandemic will be taken from skits the organization has presented in the past. Others will be newly written by Bridge.
Like the community at large, Bridge acknowledged this is also a difficult time for Kingdom Kidz. In addition to the organization's programs being canceled, the puppet home in Watsontown is closed to visitors. All upcoming fundraisers — including a sandwich sale and flamingo flocking fundraiser — have been canceled.
"We know this is a really tough time for people," Bridge said. "People are sending us notes. We've had some cards with money come in. That is so vital.
"We have bills, we have utilities, taxes, insurance," Bridge continued. "We have all of that that we have to keep paying in order to stay as an organization... It is very vital that people pray and seek God about giving to us. If we don't have the funds coming in, we don't know what Kingdom Kidz is going to look like."
For more information on supporting Kingdom Kidz, visit hiskingdomkidz.org. Donations can also be sent to Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown PA 17777.
