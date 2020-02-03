LATROBE — Samuel Bringman, a homeschooled student from Lewisburg, has been named the top winner in Saint Vincent College’s 39th annual Wimmer Scholarship Competition, according to an announcement by Father Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., Saint Vincent College president.
Bringman, the son of Jay and Angela Bringman, won a four-year, full-tuition, room and board scholarship valued at more than $190,000. He was surprised with the presentation of the scholarship award by Taylor and dean of admission Heather Kabala during a visit to the Saint Vincent campus.
Bringman is a member of the Seton Home Study School and has been accepted into the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, with intentions of majoring in physics. A 4.0 student, he scored in the top 1% nationally in the Classical Learning Test (CLT) and has won first place at the Bloomsburg University High School Science Iditarod. Bringman is an Eagle Scout and his hobbies include reading, hiking, camping and playing the piano.
He has six younger siblings and is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lewisburg.
The Wimmer Scholarship Program is named in honor of Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded Saint Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the United States. The program is designed to recognize high school students with outstanding academic abilities and to encourage them to pursue a quality undergraduate education at Saint Vincent. The Scholarship winners are based on their performance on a written examination administered at Saint Vincent in November. Students who participated in this year’s examination were college-bound and met the academic qualifications of a minimum 3.25 grade point average and 1170 SAT/24 ACT. This is the 39th year of the scholarship competition and 155 high school students participated.
Saint Vincent is a four-year, coeducational, Catholic, liberal arts and sciences college sponsored by the Benedictine monks of Saint Vincent Archabbey. A diverse student population of undergraduates and graduate students hails from 31 U.S. states/territories and 10 foreign countries.
