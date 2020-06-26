Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Greg Biffle, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex, Matt Kenseth, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.
The above noted drivers are all men whom I have either been in victory lane with, or in close proximity to victory lane to, as they celebrated wins in the NASCAR Cup series at Pocono Raceway.
There’s also the numerous drivers from the truck, Xfinity, ARCA and IndyCar series that I was near victory celebrations with as well, not to mention the various races across the country that I’ve attended as a spectator.
As NASCAR’s top three series race behind closed doors at Pocono this weekend, it will mark the first year since 2007 that I will not have covered at least one NASCAR weekend at the track as a member of the media. I’ll admit that I’m sad I cannot cover this year’s festivities, but I completely understand the protocols NASCAR put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
I keep thinking back to a conversation I had last year at Pocono with a gentleman who was there taking photos for a regional auto racing publication. He was excited by the announcement that this year’s races at the track would be the first NASCAR Cup doubleheader weekend. In fact, he guaranteed me he would be there taking photos and “loving every minute of it.”
Unfortunately, his guarantee won’t work out as the only photographers NASCAR is currently permitting at its races are from a national entity it contracts to take photos at its races. In addition to Fox Sports only a handful of other national reporters are the only media permitted on premises.
As I wonder who will be victorious during this doubleheader weekend, I can’t help but think back to many memories I have from covering races at Pocono over the last 12 years.
I will always remember the pure joy Martin Truex displayed as he won at the track in 2015 and 2018. By 2018, Truex was a NASCAR Cup champion and you would’ve expected winning would’ve become second nature to him by that point — as does become the case with many drivers. But you could just tell by the look on his face that he truly cherishes and appreciates every moment of his career, likely due to the many obstacles he faced prior to becoming one of the hottest drivers on the circuit.
There was nothing quite like the finish of the 2016 race at the track, when Chris Buescher picked up his first — and so far only — win. With fog descending on the track, Buescher was in the lead through a serious of pit stops when NASCAR stopped the race due to low visibility.
I can’t adequately describe how dramatic it was standing on pit road, as Buescher watched the fog inundate the track. You could tell he was wondering whether the race would be restarted. It wasn’t, and Buescher became an unlikely rookie race winner.
The 2015 finish at the track was also dramatic, as Matt Kenseth snatched the victory when his then Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch ran out of gas while leading on the last lap.
Busch bounced back from his Pocono defeats to become the Pocono dominator. He won Cup races at the track in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also has one Xfinity and two truck series wins at the track.
While the coronavirus pandemic is bringing an end to my streak of covering automobile races at Pocono, it also threatens to end my streak which dates back to 1996 of attending at least one major automobile race each year.
