HARRISBURG — Sens. Gene Yaw (R-23) and John Gordner (R-27) have announced the guidelines for the COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and EMS Grant Program, through which fire companies and EMS agencies may now register to receive funds.
In April, Senate Bill 1122 was introduced to provide a one-time grant to fire companies and EMS agencies to help maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 29, the legislation was signed into law by the Gov. Tom Wolf
A total of $50 million will be distributed by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) as follows: $44 million to eligible fire and rescue companies; and $6 million to eligible EMS companies.
These funds are to be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of opportunities for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The funding will be calculated for individual awards in the following manner:
• Fire/rescue/EMS companies that received a grant award from the 2019-2020 Fire Company and EMS Grant Program (FCEMSGP) and register for the COVID-19 Crisis grant program will receive an initial award equal to the amount they received from the 2019-2020 FCEMSGP.
• The surplus funding in the program will be distributed to each eligible company that meets the funding criteria and that submits a completed registration, including those that did not receive a 2019-2020 FCEMSGP grant award.
Eligible companies seeking a grant under the program are required to submit a completed online grant registration to OSFC by following the COVID-19 Fire, Rescue and EMS Grant Instructions. The online registration portal will remain open until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.