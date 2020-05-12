MONTOURSVILLE — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crews and contractors are involved in many projects throughout District 3-0, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
While many projects involve work being done on interstates and other high-volume roadways, motorists should be aware they may encounter work on less-traveled roads in rural areas as well. Depending on the work involved, motorists may encounter slow-moving PennDOT work vehicles as well as changes in traffic patterns.
Motorists should be aware they may encounter mowing, herbicide spraying and line painting vehicles at any time. Drivers should give them plenty of room to operate, remain alert, slow down and drive with caution.
