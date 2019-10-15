LEWISBURG — A one-time Daisy recently earned a Girl Scout Gold Award.
Lindsey Kieffer was “pinned” by a Girl Scout leader at the dedication of her Gold Award project, a pair of raised garden beds in the courtyard of Elmcroft of Lewisburg Senior Living. The project will allow residents to comfortably continue gardening without bending over or kneeling in soil.
Kieffer, a 2019 Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, said grass on the courtyard was dug up, concrete was poured and two table-like beds were put in place. Mums were planted in for the current fall season.
“Those can be transplanted around the outside,” she said. “We can put vegetables in for next season.”
Kieffer recalled looking for a place which would benefit the most once she was certain she wanted to pursue a Gold Award. Elmcoft was picked because she figured many residents had once enjoyed gardening.
“It is away from home,” Kieffer said. “Bringing something back (residents) grew up with or are used to make it a little bit more beneficial to being here.”
Kieffer, now a Wilkes University student, began her scouting journey as a Daisy, the first level of Girl Scouts. She said a call to Elmcroft was timely because they were about to find other outside help to install the garden beds.
“It qualifies as a Gold Award because it is a sustainable project that will be carried on and used by the community,” she said. “All of the folks here are community members.”
Photos were posted on social media as the project progressed, which Kieffer said could serve as an inspiration for younger scouts. She invited other Girl Scouts to come and see the project.
Kieffer was joined during the dedication by Erinn Gramly, Girl Scout Troop 61272 leader, Heather Snyder, Girl Scout co-leader and Erin Rute, also a troop member. They read the Girl Scout Promise as Kieffer lit candles for each level of scouting. The qualities of Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Ambassador scouts were noted.
Gramly noted that the top Girl Scout award had begun with the founding of the scouting movement and had been known by various names. It has been called the Gold Award since 1980 and was earned by only about 4% of scouts. Earning a Gold Award, Gramly added, is not only a plus for college entrance, but also allows a young woman to enter the military at a higher rank.
Brent Winder, Elmcroft healthy lifestyles director, noted that safety was a top priority in the project as grab rails were included at the top. Weather resistant material was used for durability and proper spacing at the bottom for adequate drainage.
“You have surely exceeded our expectations,” Winder said at the dedication. “We are very excited to use these raised beds on a regular basis and let our residents to continue their lifetime love of gardening year after year.”
Parents Jan and Bill Kieffer of Mifflinburg were among the well-wishers at the dedication. Residents offered their compliments to the Gold Award recipient as they made their way to a reception.
Kieffer invested nearly 72 hours for the project. Products were donated by Cole’s Hardware of Mifflinburg, Fogel’s Forest Products, Limestone Mobile Concrete and others.
