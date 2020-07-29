PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan announced a new initiative, Pathways to Work, that aims to increase access to employment through training, education and support from UPMC staff.
This program is administered through the UPMC Center for Social Impact, and it aggregates UPMC Health Plan’s existing workforce development and employment efforts, creates and scales new partnerships and programs, and connects individuals to employment opportunities at UPMC and other Pennsylvania employers.
The Pathways to Work program has four pillars of engagement:
• Hiring individuals for jobs at UPMC: UPMC has many job openings for diverse skill sets available and is working to promote these opportunities to individuals enrolled in social service benefit programs. In the past three years UPMC, has hired nearly 600 individuals who were previously on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
• Serving as a direct referral service: UPMC Health Plan connects Medicaid members to job supports across the state as part of the Medicaid Work Support Initiative through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Community HealthChoices members also have access to employment referral services.
• Establishing partnerships with workforce and employment organizations. UPMC Health Plan works with community organizations to create an employment pipeline that meets the hiring needs of employers in our region.
Pathways to Work will make a concerted effort to engage members covered by UPMC for You—UPMC Health Plan’s Medicaid plan—as well as individuals in the community who are unemployed or underemployed and those with an intellectual, physical, or behavioral disability who are looking for employment and no-cost job training programs.
“This program will help our members find employment, create opportunities for career development in underserved communities, and fill critical positions within the UPMC system. It really can make a positive impact on a lot of people,” said Sharon Czyzewski, vice president of human resources at UPMC Health Plan. “As the largest Medicaid provider in Pennsylvania and the largest non-governmental employer in the state, UPMC has a unique opportunity to engage our members and communities around employment challenges; continue to increase the diversity within the UPMC workforce; and most importantly, provide individuals the opportunity for a lifelong career with great benefits and professional development.”
Members can contact a talent acquisition specialist who can connect them with resources and opportunities through UPMC Health Plan customer service, or they can email pathwaystowork@upmc.edu and receive a response within two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.