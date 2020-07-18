MIFFLINBURG — Something magnificent arose after a December 2013 disaster near Mifflinburg.
Benjamin C. Reeder, of Willow Stone Farm, recalled how a huge fire destroyed the 18th Century log home at Cedar Run Lane he had only owned about a month.
But Reeder said the fire gave him the opportunity to build a new house on the site and develop the property into what has become Willow Stone Farm.
Building, as it turned out, ran in the family.
“My dad (Carl Reeder) taught me a lot of construction, most of the construction that I know,” Reeder said. “Then this was the first house that I built on my own.”
Reeder said he has been a builder ever since he was big enough to swing a hammer.
“I started out with a six-by-six block of wood and a handful of nails my dad gave me,” he recalled. “I would pound the nails in, and I would pull them back out. Then I’d pound them back in and that’s how I started out.”
Both the Willow Stone Farm guest house and barn have been finely appointed. Reeder called it a destination wedding site without having to travel.
The guest house that was built on the site of the structure which burned sleeps up to 20 guests. Combined with the refinished 1780-era barn it has become an ideal venue for wedding receptions.
“There really nothing around here that offers this complete a package,” Carl Reeder noted. “There are wedding venues with a barn and houses you can rent.”
Meantime, Benjamin said the Willow Stone Farm barn covers 6,000 square feet and contains original timbers except for the floor.
The barn floor is smoothly finished and high heel-friendly. Details such as bathrooms, have not been ignored, and been finely finished.
Meantime, the guest house has been outfitted with a full kitchen and enough supplies for a full house.
“There are 20 sets of everything,” Reeder added. “That way if there are 20 people, they all have their own sets of silverware, cups, plates, bowls, wine glasses, champagne glasses (with) all your cookware and bakeware.”
Sleeping quarters have 55-inch flat-screen television connected with the Dish network. There is wi-fi available through the house.
Reeder said Willow Stone Farms has already hosted weddings.
There have also been smaller events including birthday parties, graduation parties and bridal showers. One group rented the barn so that they could play music and take advantage of the acoustics of the wooden interior.
