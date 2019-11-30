HARRISBURG — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced the approval of 12 projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP,) to assist local governments with planning for zoning, coordinating emergency services, and creating comprehensive plans.
The 12 approved projects are as follows:
• Aliquippa, Beaver County, $26,500, to undertake a new comprehensive plan to replace its current, outdated plan which has not been updated for more than 20 years. The new plan will help enable the city to exit Act 47 designation and properly prepare for its fiscal future. Additionally, the city intends to update its Zoning Ordinance and its Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance.
• Allentown, Lehigh County, $67,389, to support the city’s development and implementation of its new Comprehensive and Economic Development Plan.
• The Bigler Township Regional Police Department, Clearfield County, $46,031, to expand its police department and purchase additional equipment as its coverage area increases to neighboring municipalities and it becomes a regional department.
• Briar Creek and North Centre Townships, Columbia County, $15,000, to create a comprehensive plan that outlines implementable opportunities for cooperation and provides a roadmap for these opportunities to happen.
• Brighton Township, Beaver County, $30,000, to support the preparation and adoption of a comprehensive plan to replace the current plan which was originally adopted in July 1999 and last updated in 2007.
• Chambersburg, Franklin County, $30,000, to update its 2008 comprehensive plan to provide direction in the areas of land use, transportation, infrastructure, housing, and community and economic development.
• Clarion County, $30,000, to develop a new comprehensive plan to replace its current plan, which has not been updated since 2004.
• Homestead, West Homestead, and Munhall, Allegheny County, $60,000, to facilitate the development of an implemental multi-municipal comprehensive plan that will address the needs of the three communities and improve the quality of life for residents.
• Jim Thorpe and Summit Hill, Carbon County, $30,070, to assist in their cooperative efforts to provide updated and more consistent Zoning and Subdivision and Land Development regulations.
• Allenport, Coal Center, Dunlevy, Elco, Roscoe, and Stockdale, Washington County, $40,000, to update the Mid Mon Valley Regional Comprehensive Plan, Mid Mon Valley Multi-Municipal Zoning Ordinance, and the preparation of a Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. The plan will be implemented through the enactment of land use ordinances that are reflective of the current trends in the Mid Mon Valley.
• New Brighton, Falston, Daugherty, and Pulaski, Beaver County, $65,000, to assist in the creation of a multi-municipal comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance to assist in identifying and planning for community needs, to create a vision for future growth and development in the region, and outline the steps needed to make that vision a reality
• Stroud, Hamilton, Pocono, and Stroudsburg, Monroe County, $35,000, to develop a regional comprehensive plan for four municipalities in the Route 80/Route 611 corridor focused on innovative land use regulations; establish strategies for improving the economic vitality and diversity of the regional planning area; improve services to the public including emergency services, public works, and other infrastructure including stormwater management; assess existing transportation system for improvements to traffic flow, public/private transportation partnerships and parking solutions in downtown Stroudsburg; and develop strategies to meet future housing needs, historic preservation, and downtown revitalization.
