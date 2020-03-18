SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Katherine Moronta, a member of the Class of 2021, has been named a Newman Civic Fellow, an honor given to students who have been recognized as a leader at their college and demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions to challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
Moronta is a junior from Philadelphia who is a dual-major in finance and Spanish studies.
She was awarded the Cultural Vistas Fellowship, a fully funded summer internship program designed for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in study- or work-abroad opportunities. This program gave her the opportunity to work in Buenos Aires at BRINCAR, a nonprofit organization that supports children with autism and their families.
Moronta was also awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Institute of International Education (IIE) to help fund a fall 2019 study-abroad experience in Cuba.
She also participates in Susquehanna’s Service Leaders, a four-year service-learning, leadership and training program that enhances youth development in the region. Moronta has spent the past three years working with the REC Center in Selinsgrove.
Through the yearlong fellowship, Campus Compact provides fellows with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, fellows are invited to a national, in-person conference of Newman Civic Fellows and participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is administered by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
