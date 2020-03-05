LEWISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Lorenzo Scott, 47, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg (USP Lewisburg), was indicted by a federal grand jury for murder, assault with intent to commit murder and assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Scott was an inmate at USP Lewisburg on March 25, 2015, when he assaulted his cellmate and repeatedly struck, stomped and inflicted blunt force trauma to the cellmate’s head, neck and face resulting in life threatening injuries. The cellmate later died as a result of the injuries.
The inmate killed was not named. Two inmates were killed in 2015 at the prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.