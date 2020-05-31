LIBERTY, Mo. — Emily Rose Hemphill, of Watsontown, PA, graduated May 16 from William Jewell College Oxbridge Honors Program in Liberty, Mo., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, with honors and a minor in classical humanities.
She spent her junior year abroad, attending Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, England.
Hemphill is a 2016 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She is the daughter of Jon and Pamela Hemphill of Watsontown and granddaughter of Charles and Barbara Sykes of Milton.
