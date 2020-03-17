MILTON — Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its March meeting at the Wynding Brook Golf Club in Milton.
The guest speaker was Patrick Martino, a professor of chemistry at Bucknell University and the current president of the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House Museum. He presented an interactive program modeling his latest project, the Priestley Academy at the Priestley House Museum. The academy programming is scheduled to begin on Saturday with Science Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. for children (and guardians) in grades K-1.
During the meeting a red rosebud was awarded to Sigma member Jennifer Vovakes in recognition of her efforts to establish the Cornerstone Coffee House at Christ United Methodist Church in Northumberland. The coffeehouse provides a place for socializing and activities, free of charge to middle school students on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Nancy Murray and Lois Miller (in absentia) were honored with red roses and pins to commemorate their 50-year membership in Delta Kappa Gamma. DKG is a society whose mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Sigma Chapter members are active and retired educators from 19 area school districts and universities.
