Scouts among those recognized at NCCD awards

AUGUSTAVILLE — The Northumberland County Conservation District named Sunbury Christian Academy teacher Kate Hoover the Environmental Educator of the Year.
The honor was bestowed upon the fourth-grade teacher during the conservation district’s annual awards picnic Thursday evening at the Little Shamokin Creek Association’s Long Center.
Also recognized for high achievements in the environmental field were David Swank, a 40-year member of the conservation district, and Boy Scouts from Troop 600, from New Columbia, and Troop 610, from Watsontown.
Scholarships were also awarded to Calista Eve Noll, a 2019 graduate of Southern Columbia Area, and Takia Wilhour, Hannah Schaible and Courtney Kieffer, 2019 graduates of Line Mountain High School.
Conservation patches
Boy Scouts are eligible to receive the conservation district patch by earning at least three merit badges in conservation. In addition, they must participate in at least one conservation project.
Scouts from Troop 600 who received the patch were Gabriel Yost, of Milton, Nick Bennage, of New Columbia, and Landon Hetrick, of Williamsport. Scouts from Troop 610 who received the patch were Penn Patten and Trent Balzer, both of Watsontown.
Yost and Bennage assisted with Hetrick’s Eagle Scout project, which consisted of planting 150 Blue Rug Junipers at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Center.
Patten and Balzer organized a service project that involved trail maintenance on the Golden Eagle Trail. Work included trimming back trees and bushes, and cleaning ash from a fire pit.
Educator of the Year
Conservation district Farmer Director John Kopp had the privilege of presenting a plaque to Hoover in recognition of her leadership in environmental education through class work and involvement in community activities. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Shikellamy graduate, also presented Hoover with a citation from the House of Representatives.
Culver commented, “Anybody who every had the opportunity to visit Kate’s classroom (knows) her students are excited to learn, intrigued and want to participate. She is a phenomenal teacher. I have seen it first hand.”
Hoover’s environmental education activities and accomplishments during the past three years included field trips to Woodward Cave and Pioneer Tunnel, which taught geology and mining techniques, respectively, and a butterfly release during which students collected caterpillars, observed metamorphosis and released Monarch butterflies.
“I would just like to say thank you to the county conservation district for recognizing what educators in the community do on a normal basis,” Hoover commented following the picnic. “When I was initially approached by my superintendent (JoAnn Kieffer) to fill out a questionnaire, I didn’t think I qualified, because it’s just natural things I implement into my classroom. So, it’s not something I was striving for, but it’s a great honor.”
Don Cotner Sr. Memorial Scholarship
Noll, of Elysburg, received the Don Cotner Sr. Memorial Scholarship, which is sponsored by Don Cotner Jr. in memory of his father, a director for the conservation district from 1960 to 1979. The scholarship is awarded to a recent senior pursuing a degree in agriculture or an environmentally-related field.
Noll’s future plans are to attend Bucknell University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in dance, and to work in the renewable energy field, more specifically, wind power to decrease carbon emissions.
Shaffer Scholarship
The Raymond D. and Mable E. Shaffer Scholarship, provided by Sandra Shaffer-Mattern, is awarded to a Line Mountain High School senior(s) who will be attending college. The scholarship started in 1996 in memory of Raymond and Mable Shaffer, who were among the founders of the conservation district.
Conservation district associate director and Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association Secretary Ted Carodiskey presented the scholarships to Wilhour, Schaible and Kieffer.
Kieffer, of Dornsife, will attend Lebanon Valley College to pursue a degree in exercise science. At Line Mountain, she was involved several groups, including German club and student council.
Schaible’s future plans are to become an elementary school teacher after graduating from Susquehanna University. The Dornsife resident participated in FFA, 4-H, stage crew and art club, among other clubs.
Wilhour, of Sunbury, will attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in health information technology. Her extracurricular activities include gymnastics. She stated that it was a great achievement and an honor to be a recipient of the scholarship.
Dedicated service award
David Swank, of Paxinos, was recognized for his dedicated service to the conservation district, having joined the board as associate director in 1976. Swank sponsored various awards to recognize various organizations and individuals for their conservation efforts.
The conservation district’s board of directors and staff expressed appreciation towards Swank and his wife, Judy, who they said have always been supportive of the district’s efforts and dedicated to conservation in Northumberland County.
