SELINSGROVE — Troopers from Selinsgrove recently reported incidents of grease pen markings on vehicles in the area are due to work on the vehicles, and not related to any sort of human trafficking or other criminal activity.
Paint or grease pen markings were noticed on vehicles — tires, side and rear windows — in the Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam areas, troopers noted.
An investigation showed the markings were related to work done on the vehicles.
