LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival (BIFF), a student film festival curated by Bucknell University students and the festival’s executive director, Rebecca Meyers, will shift to an online Vimeo live stream that can be viewed on the festival's blog at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the bi-annual film festival will not be hosted at its usual location, the Campus Theater in Lewisburg.
“As part of the curation process for BIFF, I had the pleasure of seeing and evaluating all kinds of student films from all walks of life," said Sara Wilkerson, a student taking part in the festival. "Everything from animation to experimental film to riveting documentaries were submitted to the festival for review, and speaking as a film major, I am astounded by the level of quality and finesse that students in our great state of Pennsylvania can achieve."
