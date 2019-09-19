LEWISBURG — RiverWoods Senior Living Community will host its 28th Annual Car and Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 270 RidgeCrest Circle in Lewisburg.
For the first time ever, the show will have an antique tractor category, along with 24 classes of cars. First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded in all classes by a panel of judges. Trophies will also be presented for the People’s Choice and Residents’ Choice awards.
Dash plaques will be given to all participants in the show, and the first 50 that pre-register will receive 2019 car and tractor show T-shirts.
There is free admission to the show. Parking will cost $3 per vehicle not being shown.
Food and beverage concessions are available, featuring a variety of items such as soup, apple dumplings, pulled pork, chicken and funnel cakes. Music will be provided by Tuxes N Tunes and door prizes will be awarded.
The show will also feature a craft sale and silent auction. There will be a variety of craft vendors selling their wares, along with items to bid on for the silent auction.
All proceeds from the show will benefit the Resident Enrichment Fund, which supports programs, services, equipment and recreation for abundant senior living throughout the continuum of care at RiverWoods.
Pre-registration for the show costs $12. Registrations for $15 will be accepted from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. the day of the show.
Registration forms are available online at www.RiverWoods.org.
