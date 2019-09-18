LEWISBURG — It’s time for jazz to take a new direction.
So noted Jonathan Edwards, who grew up in the Muncy area but has returned to Central Pennsylvania to teach music. Edwards has literally travelled the world to perform and record jazz, a genre he said needs a boost.
His formal music education included earning degrees from the Berklee College of Music and New York University.
“Jazz musicians performing today should let go of the 1940s and 1950s and all the be-bop and mainstream guys,” he said. “Even Pat Metheny, who was a Berklee graduate who taught, made a speech one year to the International Jazz Association telling people don’t do that stuff.”
Edwards said Metheny, a co-founder of the “smooth jazz” movement, enjoyed some older works but did not buy into recreating the music of the past.
“(Metheny) said go out and make your own music,” Edwards said. “That’s what jazz is all about, making new music.”
Edwards noted that today’s European jazz players succeed in bringing new ideas to the art form.
Though drumming is his area of expertise, Edwards said all musicians should take lessons in rhythm as knowledge of it can help any performer. His apartment is a home for saxophones and stringed instruments as well as drums of all sort. They included a Zendrum, an electronic drum machine which is held like a guitar.
Edwards is also a proponent of learning to read music, but not at the expense of playing at least a little “by ear.” He said it is best to learn both, which he has over a half-century.
“By the time I was 10, I knew that I wanted to play the drums, so I started taking drum lessons,” Edwards said. “By the time I was in high school I just figured there is nothing for for me to learn here. So I quit high school and just practiced.”
He recalled joining Red Delicious, a Williamsport-based band which played in New York, New Jersey and New England. The rock-country ensemble was founded by Richard Rupert, who now runs Green Valley Recording in Hughesville.
“I was only making $150 a week,” Edwards said. “But for somebody who was supposed to be in 11th grade, that was a lot of money.”
He noted earning a GED and living in a Muncy apartment before being accepted to Berklee at about age 24.
Through the years, Edwards said he has learned and teaches efficient drumming technique. The military grip, where the drummer holds one stick between the thumb and forefinger and the other in the palm, can be awkward for seated performers. He said gripping both sticks with the palm is better when playing a drum kit.
Edwards observed that seated drummers should keep their feet off the floor while playing a drum kit.
Good posture was also essential.
Edwards learned to sit correctly by attaching a bicycle mirror on the top of one of his cymbal stands. If he could see his own face in the mirror, he knew he was seated correctly. A right-hander, Edwards said he has sometimes practiced with his right hand tied up, in order to strengthen his left hand.
Edwards shares a name with the 18th Century American evangelist. Ironically, Jonathan Edwards the preacher, had a church in Connecticut about four miles from where Edwards, the drummer, once lived. Jonathan Edwards, a folk singer, recorded “Sunshine,” a 1972 hit song but is apparently not related.
