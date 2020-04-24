LEWISBURG — Transitions recently held a virtual “Take Back the Night” gathering via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Transitions Education Specialist Heather Shnyder hosted the event, which like its in-person counterpart was held to shine a light on sexual assault and rape. Events of the same name began on college campuses more than 20 years ago, as students shared experiences of being sexually assaulted and associated trauma.
The 30-minute “Take Back the Night” event is available to be viewed by going to the Transitions’ Facebook page or www.transitionsofpa.org.
Transitions started around a kitchen table in Sunbury 45 years ago with women from Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Their main concern was the lack of services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the valley. The organization started out as Susquehanna Valley Women in Transitions (SVWIT).
Ten years ago, the name was changed to Transitions of PA so people would know the services offered to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking are available to everyone.
Transitions employees are considered essential services and the numbers of people reaching out are higher than ever.
“(‘Take Back the Night’), using social media, helped us reach more people in the community and we will continue to have virtual events like this to let people know Transitions is here for them. The whole community is,” said Susan Mathias, Transitions CEO.
Transitions, a comprehensive crime victim services center, serves victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and other serious crimes in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties.
Contact Transitions through its hotline, 800-850-7948 or www.transitionsofpa.org.
