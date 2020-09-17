LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed a new neurologist to its medical staff.
Jessica Ahlum, M.D., joined Neurology of Evangelical in late August. She specializes in diseases and treatment of the nervous system.
Ahlum received her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her neurology residency and her neurophysiology fellowship at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y.
As an undergraduate, Ahlum obtained her Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in biology at The Pennsylvania State University Eberly College of Science, University Park. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
