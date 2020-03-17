HARRISBURG – After consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9 tonight, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com ceased at 5 Monday afternoon.
“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
All stores and licensee service centers across Pennsylvania will close tonight and will remain closed until further notice.
Orders already placed for delivery to non-store addresses will continue to be processed and delivered, however order processing and delivery will be delayed due to unusually high order volume. Orders designated for store delivery that have yet to leave the fulfillment center will be cancelled and refunds issued.
Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it was noted.
