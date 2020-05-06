PALLAS — A portion of Route 2006 (Chapman Hollow Road) between the villages of Pallas in Washington Township and Independence in Chapman Township, Snyder County, will be closed starting Monday, May 11, for a bridge replacement project.
Work will include a box culvert replacement, paving and guiderail improvements.
A detour will be established using Route 2007 (Produce Road), Route 2008 (Lenig Road), and Route 2006 (Chapman Hollow Road).
The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, weather permitting.
